Hall's Cafeteria closes after 60+ years

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Butchertown staple will close its doors for the final time on Friday.

Hall's Cafeteria, located off Story Avenue will close after more than 60 years in business.

Owners said their meat and three sides method is a dying breed in the restaurant business.

The Hall family already has a buyer for their property, but has not said what will take its place.

