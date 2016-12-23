Radcliff offers 50 acres for new VA hospital

Radcliff has offered to donate 50 acres in the Millpond Business Center off Joe Prather Highway for the new hospital. (Source: City of Radcliff)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another town is trying to land the new veterans hospital.

Radcliff has offered to donate 50 acres in the Millpond Business Center off Joe Prather Highway for the new hospital.

The land is co-located with Fort Knox, The Veterans Center nursing home, The Veterans Cemetery, and Hardin Memorial Hospital.

"We have something here that no other community can offer and we are ready to work with the Veterans Administration and others to move forward in support of Kentucky’s large Veteran population," said JJ Duval, Radcliff's Economic Director.

Current plans call for the hospital to go at Brownsboro Road, near the Watterson. Room to expand and traffic are major concerns with that location. Earlier this week, Bullitt County offered to donate 42 acres of land. West Louisville leaders have also expressed their interest in the hospital.

Congressman John Yarmuth has said any change in location at this point would delay the hospital for another 10 years.

