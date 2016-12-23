Cornbread Mafia: Friends, foes detail pot-king Johnny Boone's journey from fugitive to folk legend

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - Decked out for Christmas, downtown Lebanon hardly looks the place to welcome a former fugitive as a favored son. But such is the paradox of John Robert Boone.

"People look at Johnny as a really nice person, his former attorney Elmer George told WAVE 3 News. "He helps a lot of poor people, and he's pretty well thought of."

For four decades, law enforcement thought of him as the Godfather of Grass, leader of what prosecutors dubbed the Cornbread Mafia, whose marijuana production and distribution network may have been the largest such domestic enterprise ever, spanning nine midwestern states and several offshore islands.

"Certainly there was murder associated with this organization, but Johnny Boone has never been charged with that directly," former Courier-Journal and New York Times reporter James Higdon said. "He's never been charged with a violent crime. "

Higdon's 2013 book, "The Cornbread Mafia: A Homegrown Syndicate's Code of Silence And the Biggest Marijuana Bust in American History",

details what George considers a bond of honor.

"It was a matter of loyalty, "George said. "And it was their belief that if you do the crime you do the time. And they just refused to give evidence against the others."

"They were tremendous with cash," Joe Whittle, U.S. Attorney for Kentucky's Western District from 1985-1993 said. Whittle's team prosecuted Boone in 1989 following a seizure of 182 tons of marijuana from 29 sites, most outside the Commonwealth. "They had a tremendous number of people who would cover for them--let them know what the law enforcement people are doing.'"

One of George's former 'Cornbread' clients, Joe Keith Bickett, is now his law clerk. Bickett has published his own memoir, "The Origins of the Cornbread Mafia", recalling examples of derring-do that put him and Boone in prison for fifteen years.

Bickett declined comment on Boone's arrest, affected Thursday at a mall in Montreal, Canada. Boone's fugitive charges stem from a raid on his farm in 2008 that netted 2400 marijuana plants.

"He's very sneaky, always had someplace to go to, I guess," Erin Gray, co-owner of the Lebanon City Barber Shop said. Several customers told WAVE 3 News that prosecutors should cut some slack now that Boone is in his seventies.

"He's so old, I guess everybody's kind of thinking maybe he should just be left alone," Gray said.

The charges outstanding could put Boone in federal prison for the rest of his life. But much has changed the past eight years.

"Look at the marijuana laws," George said. "How many places is it legal? It's not fair for someone like him to serve time over something that one day may be legalized."



"There's a lot of people clamoring for some sort of pardon or Presidential action," Higdon said, citing large numbers of felons President Barack Obama has pardoned for drug offenses.

When captured, Boone no longer bore the beard that a songwriter compared to "Santa's long-lost twin" in a tune titled The Ballad of Johnny Boone.

"The Feds tried to paint him as a snake charmer," the ballad continues. "But we know he was just a ganja (marijuana) farmer."

