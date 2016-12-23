Board chair says $60 million should be put into JCPS classrooms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite 10 days left on the school board, David Jones said he remains invested in Louisville in education and he’s pushing forward with a plan to get more money into the classrooms.



It all has to do with a salary study revealed in April.

A breakdown of a 55 page study said non-teaching positions within Jefferson County Public Schools are higher than comparable markets, according to Jones.

>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE STUDY

“We have the money within the JCPS budget,” Jones said.

The board chair said it would take a complete salary redesign to ultimately put $60 million into the classroom. The current structure operates with a me too design; meaning raises are collective for employees.

Jones said $60 million could be used for teacher training for increased challenges with discipline or lack of engagement because of internet and social media. It could also create the funds for additional teacher positions.

“Sixty million dollars. The average teacher salary is a little over $60,000 - that's a thousand teachers,” Jones calculated.

Jones called the current salary structure "terrible" and "old fashioned."

“The highest paid male clerk, makes significantly more than the average male teacher. Nothing against male clerks but that doesn't seem right,” Jones said. “If we don't have money in the classroom the kids won't learn. And the teachers won't be able to teach their best."

Jones said getting this money into the classroom is possible; but it's going to take a commitment from two groups - the district and its supporters.

"Nothing will happen in JCPS unless the teacher's union supports it. That's one of the realities that I've learned over the years with them," Jones said.



Teacher's union President Brent McKim sent WAVE 3 a statement that said initially, some were skeptical that the salary study is accurate, but the union shares the same goal as Jones; to get money back into the classroom.



Jones said the math is simple and the plan just needs to become a major focus of the board



