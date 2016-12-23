Dreamsetters United spreads holiday cheer at Wayside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local group spread some extra holiday cheer and a hot meal to people in need on Friday.



Dreamsetters United, an upcoming local organization, volunteered at Wayside Christian Mission.



The group said its main goal is to show there are still people out there who care.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Gold Krugerrand dropped into Louisville Salvation Army kettle

+ Metro Public Works offers post-holiday electronics drop-off service

+ Volunteers pack ‘boxes of love’ for needy military families

Hassan Latifalia, with Dreamsetters United, said, "We're reaching out to the community first and then expand it and go worldwide. So that's our goal, just to spread out the love and give back and to begin a new family, that's our goal."



Dreamsetters served more than 300 hot meals.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.