Last minute shoppers head to Simpsonville

By 7 p.m. Friday the rain was already trying to dampen the spirits of last minute shoppers. But it was no match. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - By 7 p.m. Friday the rain was already trying to dampen the spirits of last minute shoppers. But it was no match.

People were still out at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass getting those last minute gifts.

"It's a little bit exciting because during the week I'm busy with work so this was a good time to do it," Kevin Thompson said.

Others had pretty good excuses for procrastinating.

"I guess I kind of waited too long," Chance Lanham said. "I broke my hand so, I just got out here and tried to get some shopping done."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Volunteers pack ‘boxes of love’ for needy military families

+ Gold Krugerrand dropped into Louisville Salvation Army kettle

+ Metro Public Works offers curbside Christmas tree pickup

Some of the last minute shoppers we spoke to seemed to have one person they still needed to cross off their list.

"I'm looking for last minute gifts for mom," Lanham said.

"My mom. I think I still needed one more thing for her," Matt Pearson said.

The crowds weren't bad at the Shoppes, and the same could be said about the traffic. But over on Shelbyville Road it was a different story.

Air 3 flew over the line of cars honking and waiting to get into Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center.

That traffic caused Thompson to make the drive to Simpsonville.

"I was worried that it was going to be really crowded but coming here no problem," he said.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.