Seymour community saves Christmas after family's home burns down

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – After a fire destroyed their home, a Seymour, Indiana family will still have Christmas thanks to support from the community.



Friday, Gilbert Carpenter and his two uncles loaded up a trailer with what they could salvage from Carpenter’s home in Seymour.



Carpenter is a Seymour police officer with 20 years as a volunteer firefighter in the area.



"Woke up to the sound of what sounded like someone popping popcorn,” he said. “I yelled at my wife, ‘Everybody's got to get up. The house is on fire. We've got to move.’"



When his home caught fire Sunday, his biggest role was as a husband and father of two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

"My thought was I've got to do whatever I can to save Christmas for them,” Carpenter said. “I grabbed every possible present that I could.”



He grabbed photo albums too, but before he could make another trip, the roof collapsed.



Right now, investigators believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

"There is a lot of sadness here that there's a lot of stuff that's gone; that's history, you know, of when we got married,” Carpenter said.



The town responded nearly as quickly as firefighters. Just hours after the flames destroyed nearly everything the Carpenters owned, they worked with the local high school and filled up a 12-foot-wide trailer with everything they had to give.



"The only phone call I made was to my dad,” Carpenter said. "It's just been unbelievable how the community - it's not anything that I've asked for."



What hurts for Carpenter as he walks through what’s left of the house most are the keepsakes and photos that are now just memories and outlines of ash.



No people or pets were hurt, and the family kept what mattered most to them.



"My Bible was on this countertop,” Carpenter said walking through the kitchen. “It was not touched."



The town has continued helping through charity events and a GoFundMe account that’s raised more than $10,000.



"It's kind of helped my family, ease their minds that everything is going to be alright,” he said. "It's going to be a good Christmas. We're going to make it."



The family said they probably enough clothes but are still accepting donations through the GoFundMe site. To donate, click here.



