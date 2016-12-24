Linkin' Bridge hopes for 'Peace on Earth' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Linkin' Bridge hopes for 'Peace on Earth'

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Linkin' Bridge's new song asks for peace on Earth. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Linkin' Bridge's new song asks for peace on Earth. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In what has been a record year of violence in Louisville, America's Got Talent finalists Linkin' Bridge has a message of peace this holiday season for their hometown.

Linkin' Bridge's new video for their song Peace on Earth was shot to show many different parts of Louisville, including some of the hardest hit by bloodshed. Linkin' Bridge spoke WAVE 3 News' Scott Reynolds about the peace they would like to see in their community. 

"We have a condition in our city," said Ekoe Alexanda. "It's not hard to see. So we figured we'd take some accountability and let it begin with us. No more looking to another person to do what needs to be done. So we take that responsibility on ourselves.

"I've seen a lot of positive feedback from what we've been doing thus far, " said Linkin' Bridge member Montre Davis. "If these kids are really paying attention and listening then they'll listen to this positive message."

