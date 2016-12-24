NORAD follows Santa's magical journey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Santa has checked his list and is on his way to deliver presents. A special website is making it easy to track him all the way to your house.

NORADSanta.org tracks Santa around the globe.

While waiting for him to visit WAVE Country, play games, explore the North Pole, listen to Christmas music and learn about NORAD.

According to NORAD, the tradition of tracking Santa started when a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of calling Santa, children called the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations hotline. Colonel Harry Shoup, CONAD's Director of Operations in 1955, and his staff checked Santa's whereabouts and gave children who called updates on his location.

