Constable arrested for second time in 4 years

Elvis Lindsey was arrested Tuesday night for violating a protective order taken out by his wife. (Source: Hart County Jail)

EDMONSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky Constable's under arrest, for the second time in less than four years.

Edmonson County Constable Elvis Lindsey was arrested Tuesday night for violating a protective order taken out by his wife. He's since bonded out of the Hart County Jail.

The EPO said Lindsey must stay at least 500 feet from his wife. On Tuesday night he went to her home which led to his arrest.

In April 2014, Lindsey was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

