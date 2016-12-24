12-year-old surprises seniors with wheelchair blankets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Christmas Eve, a 12-year-old from Middletown delivered blankets and Christmas cards to hundreds of seniors at the Signature Health care nursing homes in Jeffersontown and Taylorsville.



Katelyn Golway said the idea to do something special for the seniors came to here in 2011 when she was just 7 years old. That's when Golway would visit her grandmother, who at the time lived at Signature East.

“When we came to visit her I noticed that a lot of people here did not have people to visit them," Golway said. "They were lonely. So I wanted to bring smiles on Christmas."



Golway and her family spent Christmas Eve passing out 90 blankets at Signature East and 127 teddy bears at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County.



