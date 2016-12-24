VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at Louisville Walmart

A video of people fighting at a Louisville Walmart is getting a lot of attention on social media. (Source: Facebook/Marlene Jaggers)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A video of people fighting inside a Louisville Walmart is getting a lot of attention on social media.

For one minute and 44 seconds, the video shows several people throwing punches and rolling around on the floor.

It was first posted on Facebook by Marlene Jaggers at about 11 p.m. on Friday night. In 15 hours, the video was shared more than 5,400 times.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and offensive language.

WAVE 3 News contacted Walmart's corporate office to obtain details about the incident. Leslie Wright, a spokesperson for the company, said the fight happened at the store on Raggard Road, commonly referred to as the Cane Run Road location.

Wright said one store employee attempted to break-up the fight but was not involved in the original dispute. She also said no injuries were reported and there was no major damage to the store or merchandise.

Police responded but no one was arrested, according to Wright. LMPD did not release any information about the incident when contacted Saturday morning.

Wright added that Walmart does not condone that type of behavior in its stores.

The incident marked the second time this week in which a video was posted on social media showing Louisville in a negative light. Several days ago, video of a woman going on a racist tirade at a local JCPenney store made the viral rounds.

