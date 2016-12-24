PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence visits Norton Children's Hospital

Just like she did last year, A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence visited a local children's hospital to spread some holiday cheer.More >>
Just like she did last year, A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence visited a local children's hospital to spread some holiday cheer.More >>
A video of people fighting inside a Louisville Walmart is getting a lot of attention on social media.More >>
A video of people fighting inside a Louisville Walmart is getting a lot of attention on social media.More >>
On Christmas Eve a 12 year old from Middletown will deliver blankets and Christmas cards to hundreds of seniors at the Signature Health care nursing homes in Jeffersontown and Taylorsville.More >>
On Christmas Eve a 12 year old from Middletown will deliver blankets and Christmas cards to hundreds of seniors at the Signature Health care nursing homes in Jeffersontown and Taylorsville.More >>
NORAD has a special website that tracks Santa around the globe.More >>
NORAD has a special website that tracks Santa around the globe.More >>
Linkin' Bridge's new video for their song Peace on Earth was shot to show many different parts of Louisville.More >>
Linkin' Bridge's new video for their song Peace on Earth was shot to show many different parts of Louisville.More >>