PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence visits Norton Children's Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence poses for a photo with a young patient at Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

Just like she did last year, A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence visited a local children's hospital to spread some holiday cheer. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just like she did last year, A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence visited a local children's hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

The Louisville native stopped at Norton Children's Hospital on Saturday, and met some kids and their families and posed for pictures.

Lawrence's latest movie, the science/fantasy thriller "Passengers" co-starring Chris Pratt, was released Wednesday. Her foundation hosted an early-screening on Tuesday that raised money for the American Heart Association and Jefferson County Public Schools.

Watch a preview for "Passengers" below:

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.