PHOTOS: These Christmas babies from Baptist Health will melt your heart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is cuter than a Christmas baby?

A Christmas baby in a stocking, perhaps?

Babies born at Baptist Health on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day get their own stockings. It's a longstanding tradition at Baptist Health.

"This is just a great way to celebrate the holidays with our new moms and dads and their babies, and it's great to be able to continue such a great tradition," hospital spokeswoman Julie Garrison said.

