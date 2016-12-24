PHOTOS: These Christmas babies from Baptist Health will melt you - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: These Christmas babies from Baptist Health will melt your heart

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is cuter than a Christmas baby?

MORE CHRISTMAS GOODNESS
+ Letter for Santa attached to balloon makes it to Indiana
+ Indiana families surprise military heroes
+ PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence visits Norton Children's Hospital

A Christmas baby in a stocking, perhaps?

Babies born at Baptist Health on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day get their own stockings. It's a longstanding tradition at Baptist Health.

"This is just a great way to celebrate the holidays with our new moms and dads and their babies, and it's great to be able to continue such a great tradition," hospital spokeswoman Julie Garrison said.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly