Teen shot in Portland neighborhood on Christmas night

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot on Christmas night in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD said a 15-year-old boy was shot. The teen was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD said the shooting was reported at 6:57 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

This story will be updated.

