Teen shot in Portland neighborhood on Christmas night

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot on Christmas night in the Portland neighborhood. 

LMPD said a 15-year-old boy was shot. The teen was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. 

LMPD said the shooting was reported at 6:57 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. 

