Officials on fatal Christmas fire: 'It's tragic for everybody'

Officials said the victim was home alone at the time of the fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire hoses and first responders wasn't what neighbors in St. Matthews had in mind for their Christmas morning.

A fire broke out at a home on the 4100 block of Blenheim Road. "There was smoke coming from the building," Rick Tonini, St Matthews Fire Department’s public information officer said.

A man was trapped inside.

RELATED STORY:

+ 1 dead in house fire in St. Matthews area

"Apparently he was cooking for a Christmas brunch with his family," Tonini said.

The blaze started in the kitchen and smoke spread through the home. Crews got to the scene two minutes after a call for help, but it wasn't fast enough to save the man's life.

"It’s tragic," Tonini said. "Tragic for everybody, and the family, and these guys. It’s always a tragedy for these guys that try to rescue someone and come up a little short."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teen shot in Portland neighborhood on Christmas night

+ Families around Louisville give back on Christmas

+ 1 stabbed in Park Duvalle neighborhood on Christmas

Community members told WAVE 3 off camera that the man in the home was a nice neighbor who suffered from health issues. However, the cause of death is still under investigation.

"The coroner will have to make that determination," Tonini said. "You know smoke gets most people who die in fires so it's a good guess, but it's not the official cause as of yet."

Officials said the victim was home alone at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.