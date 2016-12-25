1 shot near Louisville International Airport

MetroSafe said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Phillips Lane and James Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot near the Louisville International airport.

MetroSafe said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Christmas night near the intersection of Phillips Lane and James Road near the Howard Johnson Express.

MetroSafe said one person was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

