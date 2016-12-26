UPDATE: Victim of W. Broadway shooting identified

Metro police were called to the 2400 block of W. Broadway around 5 a.m. (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting at a nightclub in the Russell neighborhood has been released.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Vybe Lounge, located in the 2400 block of W. Broadway, according to Louisville Metro police.

Jefferson County deputy coroner Jim Wesley said Monquel Ligon, 22, died at 6:13 a.m. while undergoing surgery at University of Louisville Hospital. Ligon suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.?

A two-block stretch of W. Broadway between 24th and 26th Streets was closed for several hours as the homicide investigation took place and evidence was collected.

Metro police say they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673)

