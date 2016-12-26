Apple Maps missing two major bridges on map

An image from Apple Maps show you floating across the water where the Lewis and Clark Bridge should be. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new Lewis and Clark Bridge has been drawing hundreds to drive, walk or cycle across it, but you may have noticed something strange if you are using Apple Maps to navigate.

Apple Maps isn't displaying WAVE Country's newest connection and most people seem to find it amusing. The surrounding roads that lead up to the bridge are also nowhere to be found. All this makes for a funny visual when you actually cross the bridge, making it look like you're floating on water. Mary Ellen and Albert Leis noticed the glitch a few days back.



"I looked at the map and it was like we were floating on water as we went over the bridge because there’s no bridge on that map," Ellen-Leis said.

When you take a look at it, you might giggle about it. When you rely on it, you're most likely to get annoyed.

"We were going up to Charlestown and it routed us through downtown on Google Maps," Leis said. "Of course we knew this was here, the map showed it to go through downtown."



Locals can navigate their way to make the best use of the bridge. For out-of-towners, they might have to take the long way around.



Google Maps has since caught up to current times. Apple Maps on the other hand, seems to be stuck in 2015 or even earlier than that. It's not only missing the Lewis and Clark, but it's also missing the Abraham Lincoln Bridge. Some say they're confused as to why it hasn’t caught up.

"I'm surprised you think that it would be the first thing that it would be on top of but you know, maybe they're on Christmas break or something," Tommy Board said.

"Well you think that they'd had plenty of time to do it, what was it three or four years?" Ellen-Leis added.



Apple Maps might not have had a chance to update its system but the bridge, it's there for sure, and people love it.



"It's my first time crossing the bridge, Mother Nature gave us a present so I'm going to take advantage of it," Board said.



As for Ellen-Leis and Leis, they say they will be enjoying the laughs from the app while it lasts.

"It's like we're walking on water, like riding on water!"

WAVE 3 News has attempted to get in touch with Apple to see when they would be updating their map system but they haven't returned our calls.



