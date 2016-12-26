3 shootings, 1 fatal, strike Louisville in less than 12 hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In less than 12 hours there were three shootings in Louisville, four people shot and one more name added to the city’s record high death toll.



Monquel Ligon, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the chest and three others were shot as well.



Ligon was killed during a shooting at Vybe lounge on West Broadway. The shooting happened at 5 a.m. Monday and another victim was involved. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Hours before the shooting on West Broadway left one dead, two separate shootings happened in other parts of the city.

The first, in the Portland neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Christmas night. A 15-year-old boy was shot and sent to the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the boy was still alive.



The second shooting happened at the intersection of Phillips Lane and James Road near the Howard Johnson Express. The victim in that shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.



LMPD have not named any suspects and said they will continue to investigate all three shootings that happened Sunday night and early Monday morning.



“The first one we had the first of the year is no different from the one we have today it is all tragic,” Mitchell said.



Christopher 2X, a man who knows the violence in the community, said fatal or not the gun violence has to stop



“It’s sad, but at the same time it just reminds us that there’s deep issues that connected to the whole smorgasbord of people being impacted by gunfire,” 2X said.



Working with the community 2X said he sees how the pain of each homicide in 2016 continues even after the crime tape is cleared, and so do police.



“And obviously, it is very difficult to the families and for our community as well any time life is taken what appears to be unnecessarily it is a tragedy to our community,” Mitchell said.



And with a new year approaching 2X hopes more in the community stand up to take back their streets.



“Unless there is a tremendous outpouring of action from those who live internally with the problem it is going to be very hard to flip this thing around,” 2X said.



Police said they have no suspects for any of the shootings at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673)



