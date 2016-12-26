1200 premieres song on WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville rapper stopped by WAVE 3 News Monday to premier one of his new songs on WAVE Country.

Jecorey "1200" Arthur is getting ready to release his new album.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teacher by day, rapper by night

The album is a double release, one side is dark called Seance and the other side is light called Unbridled Spirit.



1200 is hosting an album release party at the Kentucky Center on Saturday, Jan. 14.



In addition to his music career, he also the music teacher at Hite Elementary School.

