Arrest made after fires at vacant apartment buildings

The other fire happened in the 1400 block of Oleanda Avenue. (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

Firefighters were at the scene of the fire in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue. (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested at the scene of one of two fires he set at vacant apartment buildings in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Tuesday, according to the Louisville Fire Department.

Capt. Salvador Melendez said William McKee set fires inside the buildings located at 3311 block of Utah Avenue and 1417 Oleanda Avenue about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Both buildings sustained extensive damage.



No injuries were reported in either fire.

McKee, 43, also was arrested for a July 22 vehicle fire on Rundill Road in Iroquois Park.

Police said McKee admitted starting all three fires. He is charged with three counts of second-degree arson, each of which carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison if McKee is convicted.

