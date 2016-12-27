YMCA of Greater Louisville waiving fees for new members - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

YMCA of Greater Louisville waiving fees for new members

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help potential new members enjoy a healthy and happy new year, so YMCA is waiving fees for new members who join from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2017.

Membership at the Y includes a supportive wellness coaching staff to help members meet their fitness goals in a friendly, health-seeking community. Y members can choose from hundreds of free group exercise classes, use free child-care while they work out and enjoy special member program rates for youth and families. Each neighborhood branch also features state of the art exercise equipment. A weight loss and diabetes prevention program will start after Jan. 1.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Arrest made after fires at vacant apartment buildings
2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in West Buechel
Apple Maps missing two major bridges on map

Reduced membership rates are available based on income.

Click here to find out about membership benefits.  

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly