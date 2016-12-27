YMCA of Greater Louisville waiving fees for new members

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help potential new members enjoy a healthy and happy new year, so YMCA is waiving fees for new members who join from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2017.

Membership at the Y includes a supportive wellness coaching staff to help members meet their fitness goals in a friendly, health-seeking community. Y members can choose from hundreds of free group exercise classes, use free child-care while they work out and enjoy special member program rates for youth and families. Each neighborhood branch also features state of the art exercise equipment. A weight loss and diabetes prevention program will start after Jan. 1.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Arrest made after fires at vacant apartment buildings

+ 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in West Buechel

+ Apple Maps missing two major bridges on map

Reduced membership rates are available based on income.

Click here to find out about membership benefits.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.