Man arrested for Christmas Day attack as children opened presents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with committing a violent attack on another man while children were opening their presents on Christmas morning.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

The attack happened at a home in the 3000 block of Woodland Avenue. Louisville Metro police said Terrell L. Montgomery, 41, of Louisville, was bringing Christmas presents to the children of his girlfriend. While the children were opening the presents, police said Montgomery went into the kitchen and got a butcher knife.

According to police, Montgomery approached another man from behind, grabbed him by the shoulder and stabbed him in the lower back on the right side. The victim told police Montgomery said he was going to kill him. A person who witnessed the initial attack prevented Montgomery from attacking the man a second time.

MORE FROM WAVE3,COM

+ Arrest made after fires at vacant apartment buildings

+ 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in West Buechel

+ Jefferson Mall closes early due to loitering teens

Montgomery then took someone's car and left. He was arrested less than an hour after the attack in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace.

Charged with attempted murder, assault and theft by unlawful taking of an auto, Montgomery is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond. He will appear in court next on January 5.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.