Man tries to rob home, threatens to shoot residents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after attempting to rob a home and threatening to shoot both victims while in the home on Christmas Eve.

Dalton Greenwell, 33, parked a vehicle at a home on N. 27th St. knocked on the door and pushed his way into the home. Greenwell tried to hit another person in the home, but missed and hit the person who opened the door. That's when he threatened to shoot the victims.

The two victims were able to force Greenwell out of the home and called the police, the arrest slip states.

While police were investigating the vehicle Greenwell left at the residence, one of the victims saw Greenwell again, and was able to detain him until an officer arrived.

Greenwell is charged with burglary.

