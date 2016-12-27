Final suspect wanted in shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man critically wounded.

Richard L. Collins, 27, of Louisville was arrested December 22 on one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. December 10 in the 300 block of N. 26th Street. Louisville Metro police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to both carotid arteries in the neck and underwent a lengthy surgery.

Two other men - Jonathan M. Collins, 30, and Howard R. Boone, Jr., 27 - were arrested December 20.

