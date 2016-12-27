Two arrested after armed robbery at shopping center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville women were arrested after attempting to rob someone outside of the Iroquois Manor Shopping Center on Dec. 22.

Candy Mullins, 33, is accused of approaching an individual outside of the shopping center, pulling a gun out and holding it to the head of the victim while Mullins demanded money from the victim.

The victim was able to get away from Williams and victim saw her get into a get away vehicle driven by Tiffany Topez, 31.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man tries to rob home, threatens to shoot residents

+ Man arrested for Christmas Day attack as children opened presents

+ Arrest made after fires at vacant apartment buildings

Police were able to find Mullins and Topez sitting in the get away vehicle in a different part of the parking lot at the shopping center.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a toy hand gun and an open bottle of liquor in the floor board of the vehicle.

Both Mullins and Topez are charged with robbery.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.