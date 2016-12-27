Goodbye To The Greatest: WAVE 3 News reflects on Ali death, funeral

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was Louisville's Greatest Day.

About a week after boxing icon and humanitarian Muhammad Ali died following decades of suffering from Parkinson's disease, the Louisville native was laid to rest in a way befitting a beloved statesman.

Under sun-drenched skies on a beautiful Friday in Ali's hometown, the more than 20-mile procession passed the Ali Center and his boyhood home before its final stretch up Broadway toward Cave Hill Cemetery. The city's residents -- young and old and representing many faiths -- lined the streets to give him a sendoff that was far more a joyous celebration of his life than a somber ritual reserved for mourning.

WAVE 3 News staffers recently reflected on that day, and aired a "Goodbye To The Greatest" special on Dec. 26.

