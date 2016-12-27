Woman charged with using stolen, forged check at Walgreens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing charges in connection to mail theft and forgery.

Stacy McCubbins, 42, forged a check that was was stolen from a mailbox and used it at a Walgreens location, according to Louisville Metro Police.

McCubbins was caught on video at the store, an arrest report states.

The incident happened on September 10.

Police also noted on the report that she has a long history of doing the same thing.

McCubbins was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on other charges when police charged her with possession of stolen mail and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the Walgreens incident.

