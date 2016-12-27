Bardstown teen charged in deadly crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bardstown teen charged in deadly crash

Kailey Jo Farmer, 18, is charged in the Bardstown crash that killed Wanda Rogers on December 14. (Source: Kentucky Standard) Kailey Jo Farmer, 18, is charged in the Bardstown crash that killed Wanda Rogers on December 14. (Source: Kentucky Standard)

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A teenager from Bardstown is charged in a deadly crash that killed a man earlier this month.

Kailey Jo Farmer, 18, is accused of running a red light at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Plum Run Road on December 14, causing the crash.

Wanda Rogers, 60, was a passenger in a vehicle Farmer hit. Rogers died from her injuries caused by the crash.

Farmer was hospitalized for her injuries immediately after the crash. 

She appeared in court Tuesday to face a reckless homicide charge and pleaded not guilty. Her next court date is set for January 3.

Bardstown Police confiscated Farmer's phone as part of their investigation.

