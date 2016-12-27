Man accused of trying to kill brother appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly two months after being arrested for the attempted murder of his own brother, a Louisville man pleaded not guilty.

Samuel Vaught, 20, appeared before a judge Tuesday morning claiming he and his brother are on good terms.

Johnny Vaught was hospitalized for four days because of the shooting. Vaught's attorney told the judge the family has struggled with Johnny's behavior issues in the past and says it remains a problem.

Vaught says his brother, Johnny Vaught sent him a letter over the Christmas holiday, and Samuel's attorney is using that letter to convince the judge that the brothers relationship is stronger, in hopes that Samuel will be released from home incarceration.

The Vaught brothers mother was in the court room for Samuel's hearing, in hopes that the $100,000 bond would be reduced, however, Judge Cunningham left Vaught's bond at $100,000, but is allowing him to post 10% to get out of HIP.

Vaught's not allowed to have any contact with his brother until is next court date, in February.

Vaught is facing a class B felony, with 20 years in prison.

