Jefferson Mall closes early, 75 juveniles escorted out

This notice was posted on Facebook by the Jefferson Mall on Monday evening. (Source: Jefferson Mall Facebook Page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Nearly a year after Mall St. Matthews made headlines for disturbance among holiday shoppers, another local mall is trending on social media.

A mall kiosk employee posted a short video that captured what seemed to be a chaotic scene inside the mall on Monday night.

Samantha Riddle says she was manning a popcorn kiosk at Jefferson Mall for a busy day, then all of a sudden she heard commotion.

“There was a whole bunch of people running and my coworker Josh thought someone pulled out a gun or something because why else would a whole bunch of people be running away from something?” Riddle said.

LMPD officers asked the very same question Monday evening. Turns out, 75 juveniles were gathered at the mall causing a “nuisance.” Intrigued by the noise and the crowd, Riddle says she pulled out her cellphone to catch the tail-end of the people rushing by.

“It was just a whole bunch of kids, doing stupid stuff yelling and screaming, some fell and a whole bunch of cops chased them out,” Riddle explained.

Riddle says around this time, employees shut down stores an hour early and hid in back rooms until they were cleared to leave.

The mall posted this statement on Facebook: “Jefferson Mall closed at approximately 8 p.m…at the recommendation of local authorities due to a large group of loitering teens.”

Riddle told us her boss reported the trouble.

“They said the mall is closed and she had called police with my phone.”

LMPD says they already had extra officers working for the holiday season. They chased the 75 juveniles out of the mall but made no arrests and no one was injured.

“It happened so fast and it was over so quickly it was more of a shock than anything.”

LMPD’s spokesperson also says they learn from previous experiences, and said they had the holiday detail out as a precaution after watching what happened at Mall St. Matthews last year.

