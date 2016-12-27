Holiday Hero Donorama blood drive open Tuesday, Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is hoping to collect enough blood donations to save about 1,500 lives this week.

The two-day Holiday Hero Donorama takes place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Phillips Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday. Donations will be collected in Ballrooms A and B from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jefferson Mall closes early, 75 juveniles escorted out

+ Goodbye To The Greatest: WAVE 3 News reflects on Ali death, funeral

+ YMCA of Greater Louisville waiving fees for new members

"During this time of year, a lot of people tend to forget to come out and give," Candace McLaurine with the American Red Cross said on Tuesday. "So we wanted to make a really special event. That way people know to come out and give because we really need the help."

The Red Cross expects to more than 500 units during the Holiday Hero Donorama. Each unit can save up to three lives, according to the organization.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

