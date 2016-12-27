Zonetown Fire Dept. investigating after barn fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Zonetown Fire Department is investigating after a barn fire in Bullitt County.

Zonetown Fire Chief Rob Orkies said said when crews arrived to the 500 block of Crumbacker Ln, there was some smoke and flames coming from the barn. 

Six fire trucks responded to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

