Tolled before your transponder arrives? RiverLink has a grace period

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Whether you're shopping for toys for Christmas or Hanukkah, or transponders for the tolls on the Kennedy, Lincoln or Lewis and Clark Bridges, the cost for waiting is... waiting.

"Thirty minutes on hold just to talk to 'em about it," trucking company owner Mike Bricker told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. "Numerous emails; no response until I contacted you."



Bricker's company, PBS Transport, didn't procrastinate. It ordered EZPasses for its 11-truck fleet back in August.



"We have not received them yet," Bricker said.

But, the timing of the order doesn't seem to matter when it comes to delivery.



"It didn't matter whether you ordered them back in July or December," Ohio River Bridges Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said. "All of those went out last week. They should arrive any day now."

When operational, Kentucky's EZPass will work in 16 other states that have joined that compact. 'Operational' is the key word.



"We couldn't send out something that wouldn't work here yet, because it wouldn't work anywhere else," Peterson said.



The cost savings are significant. A truck with a registered RiverLink account and transponder will pay $10 per crossing, $11 with a registered account but no transponder and $12 if it has neither an account nor transponder.



Car tolls are $2 with a pre-registered account and transponder, $4 without. The toll d rops to $1 per crossing once a car completes 20 round-trips per month.



That extra buck could add up.



"Sometimes it's two trips a day, sometimes ten," Bricker said. "We'd have to go to our customers to get that money back. And the market's so competitive, it's one of those expenses we will have to eat."



The rush to register is one reason RiverLink will have a "grace period" when tolls begin at 4 a.m. on December 30.



"If you've registered your account and ordered your transponder, do not worry," Peterson said. "You're going to be paying the lowest transponder rate until your transponder arrives and you have it in hand and on your windshield."



Drivers should allow seven to ten days from ordering to receive their transponders. Service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.



The faster way, if you have a credit card, is to order online.



"We know there'll be an adjustment period," Peterson said. "We'll be checking our database, making sure that those we know have ordered their transponders have received them. Some may not be installed correctly."



Bricker knows of only one true test of the RiverLink grace period. "That first month's bill," he said.



