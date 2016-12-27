Ex-lawyer who bilked $1.3 million from family sentenced

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A former Indiana attorney who pleaded guilty to bilking relatives out of more than $1.3 million dollars was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

John C. Eckert, 67, was sentenced in Madison to 10 years but the judge suspended seven years and six months, on 12 felony counts of forgery and one felony theft count.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Stores tightening holiday return policies

+ Woman charged with using stolen, forged check at Walgreens

+ Man who tried to kill brother appears in court

Eckert's brother told the court that Eckert is a "predator" and a "parasite" who targeted his own family and has never displayed any remorse.

The money was stolen through estates and trusts the former attorney set up and served as a co-trustee.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.