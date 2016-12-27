New 'Lou Year's Eve' event targets families, art enthusiasts on NYE

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For years, 4th Street Live! has thrown the biggest New Year's Eve Party in Louisville, but a new event is trying to make its mark this year.

Founded by Lucy Dalton, "Lou Year's Eve" will span six blocks of Main Street and involve more than a dozen venues.

"It really. truly is something that Louisville has not seen before,” Dalton said. "You can go in and out of restaurants; in and out of the venues.

It's kind of like a candy shop but with just a lot of arts and performances to choose from."

It still has drinks, but with a start time of 2 p.m., it targets families.

"It brings the arts out of the buildings, out to the streets, to the people,” Dalton said.

While it goes until midnight, Dalton said she doesn’t see it as competition with 4th Street Live!, and the block of bars and restaurants shares that view.

"The more, the merrier,” Justin Green, an operation executive at 4th Street Live!, said.

He said 4th Street Live! is only a 21-and-up crowd for New Year’s Eve.

“We're focused to the adults and the people that are really going to want to come out and really enjoy themselves,” he said.

Green said he knows 4th Street's New Year's Eve celebration didn’t start with the reputation it now holds as the biggest event in the city.

"I'd say a little more than humble beginnings,” Green said. “But it's just huge now and we're just so excited to have that."

Lou Year’s Eve is going all out with around 40 performances including "The Voice" finalist and Louisvillian Dave Moisan. Dalton said the venues -- all 15 of them -- were as excited by the idea as she was.

"As we talked to them, they started to think, ‘Oh yes we can do this and we can do that,'" Dalton said. "I'm just trying to get through this year right now."

Tickets can be ordered online at a discount, but even at the gate, an adult ticket is $10 for everything but food and drink. Kids under 5 years old get in for free.

Dalton said she hopes the main takeaway, besides a good time, is a new exposure and love of art.

"I hope that people will see this and say, ‘I'd like to see a little bit more of that,'" she said. “Then they’ll come here and buy tickets.”

