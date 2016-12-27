Former Southern Indiana teacher sentenced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Southern Indiana teacher sentenced

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Laura Nowling. (Source: Scott County Detention Center) Laura Nowling. (Source: Scott County Detention Center)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A former Southern Indiana teacher was sentenced on meth charges on Tuesday after pleading guilty in late November.

Laura Nowling was arrested at Austin Elementary School in February after after police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in her possession at the school.

PREVIOUS STORIES
New meth charges for Scott County teacher
Elementary teacher was in possession of drugs at work

She pleaded guilty to meth possession and got a three year suspended sentence, with one year to serve on home incarceration, and two years probation.

Nowling was recently arrested on new drug charges and now must post bond before beginning home incarceration.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Woman charged with using stolen, forged check at Walgreens
Two arrested after armed robbery at shopping center
Man who tried to kill brother appears in court

The bond on the new charges is $50,000 full cash. 

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly