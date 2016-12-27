Former Southern Indiana teacher sentenced

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A former Southern Indiana teacher was sentenced on meth charges on Tuesday after pleading guilty in late November.

Laura Nowling was arrested at Austin Elementary School in February after after police found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in her possession at the school.

She pleaded guilty to meth possession and got a three year suspended sentence, with one year to serve on home incarceration, and two years probation.

Nowling was recently arrested on new drug charges and now must post bond before beginning home incarceration.

The bond on the new charges is $50,000 full cash.

