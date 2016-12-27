Car hits restaurant in the Highlands - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car hits restaurant in the Highlands

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A car bumped into the Wendy's on Bardstown Rd. on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Todd Hoyer) A car bumped into the Wendy's on Bardstown Rd. on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Todd Hoyer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car bumped into a Wendy's restaurant in the Highlands on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 Tuesday morning at the Bardstown Road and Grinstead location. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Ex-lawyer who bilked $1.3 million from family sentenced
Jefferson Mall closes early, 75 juveniles escorted out
Zonetown Fire Dept. investigating after barn fire

One person was taken to the hospital. The damage to the building was minor. 

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly