Car hits restaurant in the Highlands

A car bumped into the Wendy's on Bardstown Rd. on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Todd Hoyer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car bumped into a Wendy's restaurant in the Highlands on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 Tuesday morning at the Bardstown Road and Grinstead location.

One person was taken to the hospital. The damage to the building was minor.

