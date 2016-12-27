18-year-old killed in Floyd Co. crash

The crash was reported in the 6400 block of State Road 64 around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – An 18-year-old died after he was involved in a crash in Floyd County.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said Brandon Amy was driving a red Ford Mustang eastbound on State Road 64 when he lost control, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a red Mercury SUV around 4:45 p.m.

Amy was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to Floyd County coroner Leslie Knable.

A woman, her mother and her two children who were in the SUV were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

