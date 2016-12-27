The New Vintage to close

The New Vintage, located on South Preston Street, will close on Jan. 31. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville music venue is closing after four years in business.

The New Vintage, located on South Preston Street, will close on Jan. 31.

The New Vintage released a statement on its Facebook page that read in part: “We have loved and cherished the opportunity of being able to provide Louisville with live music and to host thousands of incredible acts and events. It has not been an easy decision to close our Preston Street location, but many factors have played into us believing this is the right time to do so.”

Anyone who would like to perform before The New Vintage closes is asked to email thenewvintageshowcase@yahoo.com.

