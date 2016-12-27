Volunteers needs to run Jeffersonville syringe exchange

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A syringe exchange program is getting ready to open in Jeffersonville and volunteers are needed to help run it.

The Clark County Health Department will open the location known as The Exchange at 1301 Akers Avenue on Jan. 26.

The Exchange will be open each Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health department is looking for volunteers to operate The Exchange. Anyone who is interested in volunteering will have to attend a three hour training session at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on one of the following days:

Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering is asked to contact Ken Griffin at the Clark County Health Department by calling (812) 282-7521.

