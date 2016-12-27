Cybercrimes unit busts online threats amid mall 'nuisance'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Chaos erupted in malls across the country the day after Christmas. One of the incidents took place at the Jefferson Mall in Louisville.

The so-called “nuisance” was organized through social media by teens.



“Social media is a great vehicle for it because it's all in real time,” University of Louisville Director of Digital Media Jeff Rushton said.



Rushton said big groups can be easily organized by simply sharing a post. However, video makes them go viral.



“If you post a photo on Facebook it doesn't go as far as a Facebook live post because Facebook is promoting it,” Rushton said. “So anytime you're putting a Facebook live up, it’s getting more promotion.”



Teens are also using Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to advertise the events. Online posts are what led LMPD to Jefferson Mall days before the incident.

“It gave us an opportunity to have conversations with the mall management, discuss a plan of action,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.



“The cybercrimes unit kind of tracks social media,” WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said. “A lot of times when you have more people involved in an incident or social media speak it's easy to pick up.”



A flier started circulating online on that caused police to show up outside Walmart and Target on Tuesday. Nothing materialized.



“You do get copy cats,” Johnson said. “Sometimes people see the media coverage and see what's going on not just in Louisville, but the other states also.”



However, these online threats shouldn’t be treated like a game. If someone gets hurt or property is damaged, those who organized the event and anyone else involved can face charges.



“It's a public safety issue,” Johnson said. “The mall is there for shoppers, for people to go and shop. It's not there for people just to hang out or run amok and it's not a babysitter.”



