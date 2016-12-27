Nurse taken hostage at Kentucky State Reformatory

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A nurse was released after being taken hostage by an inmate armed with a homemade weapon.

The nurse, who was employed by Correct Care Solutions, was taken hostage at the Kentucky State Reformatory around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Department's Corrections Emergency Response Team was able to detain the situation and the nurse was released. The nurse was not injured.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital.

No additional information has been released. Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

