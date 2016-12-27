Melting Pot reopens under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fondue favorite is back open in Louisville.



The Melting Pot held a grand re-opening celebration Tuesday in the Town Fair Center at Hurstbourne and Taylorsville Roads.



The restaurant, famous for its fondue, closed in November but is back open under new ownership.

Melting Pot owner David Chantrell said, “There are many people who've said ‘that’s where we got engaged, I go for my birthday every year.’ That's just what the Melting Pot is all about.”



Customers won't notice any changes under the new owners expect some new cheeses on the menu.

