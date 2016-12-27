Familiar faces promise change in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Newly elected Bardstown City Council members aren’t so new.

Joe Buckman, Dick Heaton and Bill Sheckles have all spent time leading the city council in previous years.

“The people voted for a new experienced group back in so hopefully we will turn things,” Sheckles said.



He believes the experience of the new council members will help get the city’s budget back on track and keep the council focused after the inter-council controversy that surrounded 2016.



“We've never had as much controversy as we had in the past two years,” Sheckles said.



Outgoing council members wished luck to their replacements warning that they’ll likely need it.



“It’s been a rough experience, it's rougher than policing,” said outgoing council member Bill Buckman, “I wish the new council luck.”



Controversy has become a running theme in Bardstown the past two years. There have been murders with no closure, a shakeup of the police force and ongoing feuds between city leaders.

Mayor John Royalty came under fire for his plan to reorganize the police department in the wake of the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the murder of Bardstown officer Jason Ellis.



Newly elected city council member Joe Buckman said safety will be at the top of his list of agenda items to tackle.



“I'm concerned about some of this safety that's been going on,” Buckman said. “To have more of these 360 lights or cameras at strategic places. Not to spy on people but if we need it we have it.”



Kecia Copeland said she’s encouraged by a fresh start.



“If I could sum up the new board,” Copeland said, “It'd be powerful. Powerful.”



The board voted to table a decision to hire a lawyer to find out if city leaders and employees were involved in trying to influence the outcome of the most recent election. The new board will continue that discussion in the new year.



