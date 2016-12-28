Inmate dies hours after prison hostage situation

The inmate died at Baptist Health in La Grange. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate from the Kentucky State Reformatory died Tuesday night at Baptist Health in La Grange, but it was not immediately clear whether the death was connected to a hostage situation at the prison earlier in the day.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), the agency received a call from the Oldham County Coroner's Office about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, requesting that KSP investigate the death. The inmate was pronounced dead about 7:25 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

About three hours before the death occurred, a nurse was taken hostage at the reformatory by an inmate armed with a homemade weapon. The Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) diffused the situation, and the nurse was released unharmed.

The inmate was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Identities have not been released.

