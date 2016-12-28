Friend of homicide victim: 'I'm scared he's going to kill you'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A friend of the woman whom LMPD investigators said was killed by her boyfriend shared an emotional account of her last encounter with Angie Thomas.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"I was walking up the sidewalk," said the friend, who asked not to be identified. "She said, ‘Bye baby, I love you.' I said, ‘Bye, Miss Angie, I love

you, too, you have a nice night.'"

Detectives said that James "Andre" Robards stabbed Thomas later that night and left her to die in her apartment.

They found her body four days later, on Tuesday, after friends and neighbors got concerned.

"Everybody over here is going to miss her really bad," said the friend, who added that friends and neighbors made a memorial on Thomas' doorstep. "It hurts me bad. I can't sleep or nothing. I'm so terrified."

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

The woman said that not long after she spoke to Robards and Thomas, they starting fighting.

"We heard them arguing which is something that they did a lot," she said. "I heard her say, ‘Andre, I love you. You stabbed me in my heart. Please don't let me die. Call the ambulance.'"

Robards' record is lengthy, including multiple cases of domestic violence assault and four violations of protective and domestic violence orders, one as recently as September.

"If a person continually violates a protective order, that is a sign that the person is intending to kill you," said Marta Miranda, CEO of the Center for Women and Families. "This happens way too often."

Miranda said friends and family should call police if they think the person they care about is in a hurtful relationship.

"This is not a private issue," she said. "This is a public safety and a public health epidemic."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Inmate killed by prison officer after taking hostage, police say

+ Arson suspect tells judge 'I don't care' about $25,000 bond

+ 3 arrested following gun-store burglary in E-town

The neighbor said she remembers Thomas as loving and caring.

"She'd help anybody," the neighbor said. "She had a car, and when it was cold she'd pick you up. She didn't care who it was."

The stabbing marks the 13th domestic violence homicide in Louisville in 2016, up from eight in 2015, Miranda said.

WATCH: William Joy’s report

"We don't ask, ‘Why does he beat and kill?'" Miranda said. "We ask, ‘Why didn't she leave?' There is an incredible belief that this is never going to happen again or I can change this person and there are a lot of promises being made and all of us want our families and our relationships to work."

"I used to (tell) her all the time, ‘Ms. Angie, please get away from him,'" the neighbor said. "I'm scared he's going to kill you."

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.