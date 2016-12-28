Woman's body found, boyfriend charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested late Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder after the discovery of his girlfriend's body.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said neighbors overheard an argument between James Robards, 54, and his girlfriend on Dec. 23 and became concerned. The woman was not seen again until her body was found Tuesday inside her apartment in the 1700 block of Harrod Court in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The victim's name and cause of death have not been released.

