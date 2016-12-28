Store owner after high speed chase: 'It took out the window, three layers of brick'

The crash knocked a hole in the side of the building. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

The pursuit ended at Barret and Baxter avenues. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A juvenile was arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car into a building.

"The desk that was here was propelled to the other side of the building," Anne Brown, the owner of The Volleyball Connection, said. "It looks worse tonight than it did 10 hours ago."

It was 1 a.m. when Brown's alarm company gave her a wake-up call.

"They screamed at me and told me there was a car inside my building," she said.

When she got to her store on Baxter Avenue, she saw a car parked inside. There were bricks everywhere. It was a total mess.

"It took out the window, three layers of brick," she said. "It's crazy that something could have so much destruction."

The crash - and the sirens that came with it - woke her neighbor up.

"Everything was filled with nothing but cops," Angela Martin said.

Police had been on a wild chase that started in Jeffersontown.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker said one of his officers spotted a car being driven erratically about 1 a.m. Wednesday and believed the driver was impaired. Police previously said the vehicle was first spotted on westbound Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown.

The officer ran the car's tag, determined it had been stolen and waited for backup before attempting to stop it, Hatmaker said.

The car sped off when police tried to pull over the driver. The chase ended at Brown's store.

The teen was not seriously hurt, but he was booked.

"We're so fortunate that no one was here," Brown said.

She'll have part of her store open while the mess gets cleaned up.

"I sure don't recommend to anybody driving at a high rate of speed," she said.

So far police have not released the name of the driver, but said he faces a long list of charges.

